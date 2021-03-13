Advertisement

Kentucky hammers Georgia State 16-1 in series opener

T.J. Collett, Chase Estep and John Rhodes all drove in three runs to spark the win.
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky baseball team hammered Georgia State 16-1 Friday night in the series opener.

It was the Wildcats’ largest margin of victory since a 15-0 win over Western Kentucky on Mar. 13, 2019.

T.J. Collett cracked a two-run homer in the first inning, the 28th of his career. The Wildcats (9-2) scored six runs in the second inning to put the game away. John Rhodes hit a soaring three-run shot in that second inning.

On the mound, sophomore right-hander Cole Stupp continued his impressive start to the season, giving up just one run and striking out seven in six innings. He threw 62 of his 86 pitches for strikes and scattered six hits.

The series resumes Saturday at 1:00. You can watch on the SEC Network+.

