Morehead St. falls at Presbyterian, 31-16

CLINTON, SC. (WKYT) - Two second-half touchdowns proved not enough for Morehead State, who fell at Presbyterian, 31-16.

Trailing 24-3 at the half, Morehead State (0-2) outscored the Blue Hose 13-7 in the second half, thanks to two Mark Pappas touchdown passes. The redshirt junior quarterback finished 20-45 passing, for 248 yards and two scores. Pappas was intercepted once.

Morehead State receiver BJ Byrd had seven receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Morehead State opens the home portion of its schedule next Saturday, when the Eagles host Stetson.

