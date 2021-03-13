Advertisement

Morehead State loving life as OVC champions

Eagles signing posters and posing for pictures prior to departure for NCAA tourney
By Brian Milam
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State is back in the NCAA tournament and they are enjoying the spotlight as they prepare to head to Indianapolis. Friday afternoon, the Eagles posed for team pictures and signed posters for the community. It has been a fun-filled week of basking in the enjoyment of its first OVC title in ten years.

“You know it’s an adjustment,” says the Eagles’ fourth year head coach. “There’s a lot of new things, a lot of interviews, a lot of requests, a lot of excitement right now.”

Morehead State won the OVC championship by beating arch-rival EKU (67-64) in the semifinals and top-seeded Belmont (86-71) in the finals. Spradlin wants his players have fun now before it’s time to get back to work.

“You know our guys did a great job of adjusting to all the new attention, distractions, and the new things that come along with it. But they’re also doing a great job of it when we get into practice, we hit the huddle and we’re ready to get back to work. They’re shifting their focus to to getting better which has gotten us to this point to be able to enjoy the championship right now.”

Morehead State, which previously won OVC tournament titles in 1983-84, 2009, 2011, will leave for Indianapolis Sunday and be in the Hoosier State for “Selection Sunday”.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
This is the family's favorite old picture of Parker and his younger sister.
Bourbon County family hopes to spread awareness after 13-year-old son died of meningitis
A teen was critically injured in a shooting on Augusta Drive in Lexington.
18-year-old dead after shooting in Lexington
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,211 new cases; vaccination eligibility for phase 1C to expand
Fire officials say the call came in just before 11:30 Friday morning when a passing Lexington...
Busy Lexington road back open after fire

Latest News

Diallo traded to Pistons
UK hammers Georgia State 16-1.
Kentucky hammers Georgia State 16-1 in series opener
Three-star CB Andre Stewart commits to Kentucky
Cornerback Andre Stewart commits to Kentucky
Florida beats Kentucky 3-1.
No. 5 Florida tops No. 9 Kentucky 3-1 in series opener
Georgetown College quarterback Zach Dampier leads the Tigers to a win on Saturday.
Georgetown clobbers Campbellsville, 27-6