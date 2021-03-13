Morehead State loving life as OVC champions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State is back in the NCAA tournament and they are enjoying the spotlight as they prepare to head to Indianapolis. Friday afternoon, the Eagles posed for team pictures and signed posters for the community. It has been a fun-filled week of basking in the enjoyment of its first OVC title in ten years.

“You know it’s an adjustment,” says the Eagles’ fourth year head coach. “There’s a lot of new things, a lot of interviews, a lot of requests, a lot of excitement right now.”

Morehead State won the OVC championship by beating arch-rival EKU (67-64) in the semifinals and top-seeded Belmont (86-71) in the finals. Spradlin wants his players have fun now before it’s time to get back to work.

“You know our guys did a great job of adjusting to all the new attention, distractions, and the new things that come along with it. But they’re also doing a great job of it when we get into practice, we hit the huddle and we’re ready to get back to work. They’re shifting their focus to to getting better which has gotten us to this point to be able to enjoy the championship right now.”

Morehead State, which previously won OVC tournament titles in 1983-84, 2009, 2011, will leave for Indianapolis Sunday and be in the Hoosier State for “Selection Sunday”.

