No. 5 Florida tops No. 9 Kentucky 3-1 in series opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WKYT) - No. 5 Florida rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the fourth inning and beat No. 9 Kentucky 3-1 Friday night to win the series opener.

In the top of the fourth inning, Autumn Humes delivered a sacrifice fly to put the Wildcats up 1-0. UK had the bases loaded with zero outs, but they only scored one run in the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Kendyl Lindaman delivered a 2-RBI hit to put the Gators up 2-1. Florida added a run in the sixth inning for some insurance.

The series resumes Saturday at 1:00.

