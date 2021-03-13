Rick Pitino, Iona book spot in NCAA Tournament

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WKYT) - Rick Pitino’s Iona Gaels ran the table as the No. 9 seed and beat No. 8 seed Fairfield 60-51 Saturday afternoon to win the MAAC tournament championship.

With the win, Iona has booked a spot in the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.

Pitino becomes just the third coach to lead five different teams to the NCAA Tournament. He has also led Boston, Providence Kentucky and Louisville to the Big Dance.

This is the 13th MAAC title for Iona.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.