Advertisement

Shamrock Shuffle once again held in Lexington

A year ago, the Shamrock Shuffle was canceled due to COVID-19.
A year ago, the Shamrock Shuffle was canceled due to COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After being called off last year due to COVID-19, runners once again participated in the Shamrock Shuffle Saturday.

Rachel Childress with Lexington Habitat for Humanity said it felt great to bring the 15th Annual Shamrock Shuffle 3K back to Lexington.

“We’ve continued our ministry and kept our organization stable throughout COVID, but this is one of our foundational events for our home buyer ministry and our love your neighborhood programs and we’re just ecstatic,” Childress said.

To promote social distancing, organizers only sent out runners in heats of about 30-40 every 10 minutes. Runners also had a staggered start, one at a time waiting their turn to start running.

Patty Burchett said she runs in every Shamrock Shuffle, but this one was even more special.

“Last year when COVID hit I also learned that I had developed breast cancer, so this year has not just been a COVID year, I’ve been all through chemo and breast cancer surgery, so this, coming out of this whole thing is like a double celebration,” Burchett said.

Childress said Lexington Habitat for Humanity’s mission statement is to bring people together to help the community. She said this is just part of that mission. It’s a celebration of community, generosity, and perseverance.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple wants to stay anonymous but the husband told lottery officials he doesn’t play Cash...
Frankfort couple hits it big in the Kentucky Lottery on their 30-year anniversary
Fire officials say the call came in just before 11:30 Friday morning when a passing Lexington...
Busy Lexington road back open after fire
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Are people dying from the vaccines?
Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
File image
Two women injured in Lexington shooting

Latest News

Alabama's Herbert Jones dunks the ball against Tennessee in the second half of an NCAA college...
Down 15, No. 6 Alabama rallies past Tennessee in SEC semis
Gov. Beshear reports 679 new cases of COVID-19, 16 deaths Saturday
Florida beats Kentucky again.
Errors haunt No. 9 Kentucky in 3-1 loss to No. 5 Florida
Kentucky's Cam'Ron Fletcher (21) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Cam’Ron Fletcher enters transfer portal
Morehead State dropped its second game in as many weeks, falling at Presbyterian, 31-16
Morehead St. falls at Presbyterian, 31-16