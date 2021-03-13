Shamrock Shuffle once again held in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After being called off last year due to COVID-19, runners once again participated in the Shamrock Shuffle Saturday.

Rachel Childress with Lexington Habitat for Humanity said it felt great to bring the 15th Annual Shamrock Shuffle 3K back to Lexington.

“We’ve continued our ministry and kept our organization stable throughout COVID, but this is one of our foundational events for our home buyer ministry and our love your neighborhood programs and we’re just ecstatic,” Childress said.

To promote social distancing, organizers only sent out runners in heats of about 30-40 every 10 minutes. Runners also had a staggered start, one at a time waiting their turn to start running.

Patty Burchett said she runs in every Shamrock Shuffle, but this one was even more special.

“Last year when COVID hit I also learned that I had developed breast cancer, so this year has not just been a COVID year, I’ve been all through chemo and breast cancer surgery, so this, coming out of this whole thing is like a double celebration,” Burchett said.

Childress said Lexington Habitat for Humanity’s mission statement is to bring people together to help the community. She said this is just part of that mission. It’s a celebration of community, generosity, and perseverance.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.