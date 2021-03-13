Tucker Wins NCAA Smallbore Championship; Cats first after day one

COLUMBUS, Ohio (UK Athletics) - Kentucky sophomore Mary Tucker has won the NCAA Smallbore Individual Championship on Friday in Columbus, Ohio. As a team, the Wildcats sit in first place after earning a match-best 2352 in the discipline.

After firing a match-best 594 in smallbore in regular competition, Tucker was impressive in the 45-shot individual final earning a total of 463.3. TCU’s Stephanie Grundsoe was second with a 4591, while Lea Horvath from Ole Miss was third at 449.1.

Tucker is the second Kentucky athlete to claim the NCAA individual smallbore championship, joining Ethan Settlemires, who earned the honor in 2011. She is the fifth Wildcat to claim an NCAA individual championship and the first since Henrik Larsen won the air rifle crown in 2018.

The events will conclude Saturday with two relays of air rifle, followed by the air rifle individual final. An air rifle individual and overall team champion will be crowned following Saturday’s events.

“Very proud of all our performances today and obviously Mary had an outstanding day. We are all very happy for her as she has earned this honor,” UK head coach Harry Mullins said. “As a team, we had a good day today. I was proud of how they fought in the range and gave it their all. We have to keep fighting tomorrow and have another good day.”

Kentucky is in the lead after the first day of competition, scoring a team smallbore score of 2352. The high mark is the sixth best in the nation this season and marks the fourth time UK has scored over 2350 in the discipline. No other team nationally has scored 2350 or higher more than twice.

TCU is in second place after smallbore, posting a 2342, while Ole Miss is third at 2337 and West Virginia is fourth at 2332. Alaska Fairbanks is fifth at 2326 with Nebraska sitting sixth at 2320, Air Force seventh at 2312 and Memphis eighth at 2301.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.