Advertisement

UK hosts pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Lexington

About 450 to 500 people are expected to be vaccinated every time the clinic is held.
About 450 to 500 people are expected to be vaccinated every time the clinic is held.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pop-Up COVID-19 clinics continue in Lexington.

Saturday’s clinic was at the Charles Young Community Center.

The clinics are targeted at underserved populations or people who may be hesitant to get vaccinated.

“It’s important to me that they have a site that may be close to them,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. “A lot of these folks walked today.”

Mayor Gorton, who has been visiting sites each week, said many at the clinic didn’t originally plan on getting the shot.

“As you can see from the turnout today, what the state and the city and the university are doing together really is effective to meet people where they are and meet the moment.” Mayor Gorton said.

University of Kentucky spokesperson Jay Blanton said up to 500 people were expected to get the shot Saturday.

In weeks to come, the pop-up vaccination clinic will circle back to previous locations to give booster shots. Next week will be at Keeneland.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple wants to stay anonymous but the husband told lottery officials he doesn’t play Cash...
Frankfort couple hits it big in the Kentucky Lottery on their 30-year anniversary
Fire officials say the call came in just before 11:30 Friday morning when a passing Lexington...
Busy Lexington road back open after fire
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Are people dying from the vaccines?
Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
File image
Two women injured in Lexington shooting

Latest News

Alabama's Herbert Jones dunks the ball against Tennessee in the second half of an NCAA college...
Down 15, No. 6 Alabama rallies past Tennessee in SEC semis
Gov. Beshear reports 679 new cases of COVID-19, 16 deaths Saturday
Florida beats Kentucky again.
Errors haunt No. 9 Kentucky in 3-1 loss to No. 5 Florida
Kentucky's Cam'Ron Fletcher (21) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Cam’Ron Fletcher enters transfer portal
Morehead State dropped its second game in as many weeks, falling at Presbyterian, 31-16
Morehead St. falls at Presbyterian, 31-16