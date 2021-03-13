UK hosts pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pop-Up COVID-19 clinics continue in Lexington.

Saturday’s clinic was at the Charles Young Community Center.

The clinics are targeted at underserved populations or people who may be hesitant to get vaccinated.

“It’s important to me that they have a site that may be close to them,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. “A lot of these folks walked today.”

Mayor Gorton, who has been visiting sites each week, said many at the clinic didn’t originally plan on getting the shot.

“As you can see from the turnout today, what the state and the city and the university are doing together really is effective to meet people where they are and meet the moment.” Mayor Gorton said.

University of Kentucky spokesperson Jay Blanton said up to 500 people were expected to get the shot Saturday.

In weeks to come, the pop-up vaccination clinic will circle back to previous locations to give booster shots. Next week will be at Keeneland.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.