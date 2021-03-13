UK wins 2021 National Rifle Championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky rifle team claimed the 2021 NCAA Rifle National Championship on Saturday. It’s the third NCAA title for rifle coach Harry Mullins.

UK earned the team title after posting a 4731 overall score, the highest in NCAA championship history.

Sophomore Mary Tucker took home the small bore national championship on Friday, then defeated teammate Will Shaner on Saturday with her last shot to win the air rifle title. Tucker is the sixth shooter in history to earn gold in both events at the NCAA Championships.

The Wildcats’ three national championships are tied for third among all Division 1 programs with Tennessee Tech and TCU.

Mullins coached the Cats to championships in 2011 and 2018. His three national titles trails Adolph Rupp (four) for most in UK history. Rupp and Mullins are the only coaches in state history to win three or more Division 1 national championships.

