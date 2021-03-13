Advertisement

UK wins 2021 National Rifle Championship

Sophomore Mary Tucker wins air rifle and small bore individual titles
Kentucky and coach Harry Mullins earned its third national rifle title on Saturday.
Kentucky and coach Harry Mullins earned its third national rifle title on Saturday.(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky rifle team claimed the 2021 NCAA Rifle National Championship on Saturday. It’s the third NCAA title for rifle coach Harry Mullins.

UK earned the team title after posting a 4731 overall score, the highest in NCAA championship history.

Sophomore Mary Tucker took home the small bore national championship on Friday, then defeated teammate Will Shaner on Saturday with her last shot to win the air rifle title. Tucker is the sixth shooter in history to earn gold in both events at the NCAA Championships.

The Wildcats’ three national championships are tied for third among all Division 1 programs with Tennessee Tech and TCU.

Mullins coached the Cats to championships in 2011 and 2018. His three national titles trails Adolph Rupp (four) for most in UK history. Rupp and Mullins are the only coaches in state history to win three or more Division 1 national championships.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple wants to stay anonymous but the husband told lottery officials he doesn’t play Cash...
Frankfort couple hits it big in the Kentucky Lottery on their 30-year anniversary
Fire officials say the call came in just before 11:30 Friday morning when a passing Lexington...
Busy Lexington road back open after fire
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Are people dying from the vaccines?
Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
File image
Two women injured in Lexington shooting

Latest News

Iona head coach Rick Pitino yells to his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Rick Pitino, Iona book spot in NCAA Tournament
Alabama's Herbert Jones dunks the ball against Tennessee in the second half of an NCAA college...
Down 15, No. 6 Alabama rallies past Tennessee in SEC semis
Florida beats Kentucky again.
Errors haunt No. 9 Kentucky in 3-1 loss to No. 5 Florida
Kentucky's Cam'Ron Fletcher (21) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Cam’Ron Fletcher enters transfer portal