Volunteers from coast to coast helping flood relief efforts in Beattyville

Volunteers have come from as far as California to help with clean up efforts in Beattyville...
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Driving through downtown Beattyville or surrounding neighborhoods, you see signs of rebuilding and determination to bring back the small town after severe flooding.

And while on your drive, you’ll likely come across volunteers and organizations lending a hand or shoulder to lean on during this process.

“Right now we’re tearing out insulation and dry wall. Cleaning up mud and muck,” John Albright said.

One of the groups in town is the Churches of Christ Disaster Response Team. It’s an organization based out of Ohio that deploys volunteers to disasters from hurricanes to floods.

“I have gone into place and go, ‘oh my goodness what would I do? If this were mine what would I do?’ Because it’s not, you have a little bit of extra perspective and it goes a long way in helping us do the work,” Albright said.

That work will go for as long as the group is needed and volunteers are helping. Right now they’re all staying at the Beattyville Church of Christ, spending their days helping where they are needed.

“We’re all called to serve by Jesus and so this is our effort to serve and to be that source of effort to show we love everybody and we’re going to try to help everybody and provide the hands and feet to do the work that Jesus would want us to do,” Albright said.

Folks that have come from all over the country to help a community get back on their feet.

“We have one from California this week, we have a group of 13 coming this weekend from Oklahoma,” Albright said.

If you would like to volunteer with the Churches of Christ Disaster Response Team, you can go to their page by clicking here.

