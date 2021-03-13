WKYT’s ‘Day of Giving’ helps raise over $104K for American Red Cross flood relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the heels of the Appalachia Rises relief effort, which raised $1.1 million, WKYT and WYMT joined forces for a “Day of Giving” to help the American Red Cross reach its financial goal to assist those impacted by recent flooding.

From 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, the event helped raise $104,295 for flood relief.

At the beginning of March, Kentucky was hit by its worst flooding event since 1957. Because of that, 48 counties reported emergency declarations and hundreds of people have been staying in emergency shelters set up by the Red Cross. As of Friday, more than 160 Red Cross responders are helping families in need, serving nearly 16,300 meals and snacks since the flooding began.

The Red Cross has also distributed more than 1,300 relief items, including personal hygiene products and clean-up items.

But, they couldn’t do it without your donations.

Several businesses and organizations stepped up and made some big donations, like UK Federal Credit Union, which gave a $5,000 donation.

“We’ve been a proud partner with the Red Cross for so long now. We love the work they do to help people who are in need, and talk about a time of need. Boy, we have it out there in eastern Kentucky right now,” UK Federal Credit Union CEO David Kennedy said. “A significant portion of our members, our employees, and/or their family members are actually from or living in eastern Kentucky. So we knew right away we wanted to jump in and make a pledge and we really want to encourage other businesses who are able to do the same thing.”

Kennedy says he hopes the donation will go to overnight stays for people in need, meals, and water.

“We’ve got some great people here in Kentucky. Let’s take care of each other,” Kennedy said.

Kentucky Red Cross CEO Steve Cunanan says their efforts aren’t possible without those donations.

“The need in central and eastern Kentucky is so significant. The flooding has been so widespread and the Red Cross is responding to those needs right now. We have 160 people that are helping to support this operation. some of those are virtual, most of those are on the ground right now and the Red Cross is working hard to provide shelter,” Cunanan said.

You can still click here to donate, or call (855) 999-GIVE.

You can also donate through the mail by completing this donation form and mail to American Red Cross, C/O Kentucky Flooding, 1450 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40511.

