Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Storms take over the forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After enjoying a mostly dry weekend, we now go into another active pattern ahead for this week, with some days possibly bringing in a severe threat.

Scattered showers will continue for parts of central and eastern Kentucky through this evening and into tonight as a front continue to direct rain across our region. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side as we drop into the 40s and even into the 30s by late tonight. Winds will also stay light to moderate, adding a touch of wind chill to the forecast.

By Monday, we’ll feature some dry time in the morning, but as we get into the afternoon and evening, showers and thunderstorms will increase once again. Temperatures will begin the day in the 30s across much of our region, and chilly temperatures will hold on throughout the day as highs are expected only to reach the upper 40s. While we aren’t expecting severe storms in the afternoon, we will still experience gusty showers and thunderstorms that blow through with some localized heavy downpours possible.

A few scattered showers will stay around for Tuesday, but generally, we’ll be into a somewhat drier pattern through Tuesday and into the beginning of Wednesday. However, but Wednesday evening and then through Thursday, another system makes its way through our region, providing more widespread showers and thunderstorms. This wave of storms is still looking to bring a chance for strong to severe chances with it, which will cover much of the Ohio River Valley and areas into the deep south. Models are still trying to get a better handle on these storms, which could impact the severity in our region, but we’ll keep you updated with the latest as it develops.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.