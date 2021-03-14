Ally Blake’s Forecast | Shower Chance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

We are springing forward and while we may lose an hour of sleep, in a couple of weeks with more daylight ahead you will feel the difference:)

Good morning! Temps across the Commonwealth are seasonable chilly for this time of year. Today will be similar to yesterday. High pressured centered across the Ohio Valley will gave way to our stationary front in the deep south. This will give us more moisture a fuel for showers. Like I mentioned, mostly cloudy skies will dominate with the sun peaking through at times. Temps will increase into the low 50′s and a mix of some showers is possible, but I think we will mostly stay on the drier side. Then starting the work week our first of many systems rolls in and gives us the chance for showers and storms temperatures will be in upper 40′s and low 50′s across most of the region, the front will really set a sharp temperature gradient for most some staying cooler while others get warmer.

Tuesday will be windy after the system, but it should stay mostly clear with temps surging close to 70. Wednesday temps will stay warm, but a healthier storm risk moves in. Flooding is not necessarily our main concern with this one, mostly thunder and strong winds. This will last until Thursday, and temps will drop after it. The weekend looks to be more quiet with mild temps.

Have a great week ahead and happy pi day!

