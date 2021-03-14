Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Shower Chance

Meteorologist Ally Blake
By Ally Blake
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

We are springing forward and while we may lose an hour of sleep, in a couple of weeks with more daylight ahead you will feel the difference:)

Good morning! Temps across the Commonwealth are seasonable chilly for this time of year. Today will be similar to yesterday. High pressured centered across the Ohio Valley will gave way to our stationary front in the deep south. This will give us more moisture a fuel for showers. Like I mentioned, mostly cloudy skies will dominate with the sun peaking through at times. Temps will increase into the low 50′s and a mix of some showers is possible, but I think we will mostly stay on the drier side. Then starting the work week our first of many systems rolls in and gives us the chance for showers and storms temperatures will be in upper 40′s and low 50′s across most of the region, the front will really set a sharp temperature gradient for most some staying cooler while others get warmer.

Tuesday will be windy after the system, but it should stay mostly clear with temps surging close to 70. Wednesday temps will stay warm, but a healthier storm risk moves in. Flooding is not necessarily our main concern with this one, mostly thunder and strong winds. This will last until Thursday, and temps will drop after it. The weekend looks to be more quiet with mild temps.

Have a great week ahead and happy pi day!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple wants to stay anonymous but the husband told lottery officials he doesn’t play Cash...
Frankfort couple hits it big in the Kentucky Lottery on their 30-year anniversary
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Are people dying from the vaccines?
Rexford Castle received a call from Congressman Hal Rogers Wednesday, welcoming him into the...
Called to serve: Johnson County senior appointed to United States Military Academy
Fire officials say the call came in just before 11:30 Friday morning when a passing Lexington...
Busy Lexington road back open after fire
Gov. Beshear reports 679 new cases of COVID-19, 16 deaths Saturday

Latest News

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
Generic Storm Radar
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | More active weather kicks off next week
ally
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Scattered Showers This Weekend
While some areas will be under rain this weekend, others will have plenty of dry time before...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Pattern remains active through next week