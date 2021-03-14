Advertisement

FCPS plan to welcome back additional grades in phased-in approach

The last quote-on-quote "normal" day for many students was March 13th, 2020. On March 15th,...
By Grace Finerman
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Monday Fayette County is welcoming back the final grades in their phased-in approach.

These students have not had in-person classes since this time last year.

Schools across Lexington will look livelier on Monday morning than they have in a while, as many students will settle back into their seats for the first time in a year.

The last quote-on-quote “normal” day for many students was March 13th, 2020. On March 15th, 2021, the final grades in the district’s phased-in approach will return.

Monday will be the first day for preschoolers and students in grades 7, 8, 10, and 11. Schools in the county first allowed kids in grades K-2 to return on February, 22nd. Earlier in March, grades 3-5 and grades 6, 9, and 12 had their first days in-person.

The district is providing families with two options. The first is a flexible model, allowing for a gradual return. The second is a virtual learning academy, offering a separate curriculum of self-paced online classes.

Looking ahead, students in special academic programs are planning to return on March 22nd.

According to the school district’s website, some start and dismissal times for students have been changed to allow for cleaning between bus routes.

