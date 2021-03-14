Gov. Beshear: 445 new cases of COVID-19, 16 deaths reported Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 445 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total is now at least 416,215 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is now 3.99%.

Officials also reported 16 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 4,982.

At least 488 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 118 in the ICU and 69 on ventilators.

