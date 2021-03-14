Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 445 new cases of COVID-19, 16 deaths reported Sunday

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 445 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total is now at least 416,215 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is now 3.99%.

Officials also reported 16 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 4,982.

At least 488 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 118 in the ICU and 69 on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple wants to stay anonymous but the husband told lottery officials he doesn’t play Cash...
Frankfort couple hits it big in the Kentucky Lottery on their 30-year anniversary
Police were called to Merman Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Two men shot in Lexington
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Are people dying from the vaccines?
Rexford Castle received a call from Congressman Hal Rogers Wednesday, welcoming him into the...
Called to serve: Johnson County senior appointed to United States Military Academy
Gov. Beshear reports 679 new cases of COVID-19, 16 deaths Saturday

Latest News

In the past two days about 80 volunteers have come in to help families in Winchester who are...
LDS church helps flood victims across Kentucky
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Storms take over the forecast
The last quote-on-quote "normal" day for many students was March 13th, 2020. On March 15th,...
FCPS plan to welcome back additional grades in phased-in approach
More coyote spottings are being reported during the animals' breeding season.
Kentucky wildlife biologist warns about increase in coyote sightings