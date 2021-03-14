Kentucky completes weekend sweep of Georgia State.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky beat Georgia State 4-2 on Sunday to complete its second weekend sweep of the season.

The Wildcats outscored the Panthers 26-4 this weekend to improve to 11-2.

𝐒𝐖𝐄𝐄𝐏 𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐌𝐒! 🧹



We swept another series on Sunday and here's video proof ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7CRxiEX1NU — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) March 14, 2021

T.J. Collett launched a 406-foot moonshot in the first inning and later slapped a game-winning RBI double in the seventh inning to put Kentucky in front 3-2.

The senior from Terre Haute, Indiana rocked the Panthers (4-13) throughout the series, homering in three straight games for the third time in his career while driving in eight runs. He now has 30 career round-trippers, placing him in the top 10 of active Division I players.

On the mound, sophomore right-hander Zack Lee was strong through four innings before giving way to the bullpen. Senior righty Holt Jones earned the win with 1.1 perfect innings.

The Cats return to Kentucky Proud Park on Tuesday for the final non-conference game before SEC play opens, hosting Murray State. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.