Advertisement

No. 14 seed Morehead State to play No. 3 WVU in NCAA Tournament

The Eagles are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011.
Morehead State wins the OVC title.
Morehead State wins the OVC title.(OVC)
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After winning the Ohio Valley Conference’s automatic bid, Morehead State has earned the No. 14 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament.

The Eagles will play No. 3 seed West Virginia on Friday. If Morehead State wins, they will play the No. 6 San Diego State/No. 11 Syracuse winner on Sunday.

Morehead State (23-7, 17-3) is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple wants to stay anonymous but the husband told lottery officials he doesn’t play Cash...
Frankfort couple hits it big in the Kentucky Lottery on their 30-year anniversary
Police were called to Merman Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Two men shot in Lexington
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Are people dying from the vaccines?
Rexford Castle received a call from Congressman Hal Rogers Wednesday, welcoming him into the...
Called to serve: Johnson County senior appointed to United States Military Academy
Gov. Beshear reports 679 new cases of COVID-19, 16 deaths Saturday

Latest News

Kentucky completes weekend sweep of Georgia State.
Kentucky completes weekend sweep of Georgia State
Kentucky beats Florida 4-2.
No. 9 Kentucky avoids sweep, tops No. 5 Florida 4-2
Alabama players celebrate after beating LSU in the championship game of the NCAA college...
No. 6 Alabama edges LSU, wins first SEC tournament title since 1991
Kentucky and coach Harry Mullins earned its third national rifle title on Saturday.
UK wins 2021 National Rifle Championship