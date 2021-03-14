No. 14 seed Morehead State to play No. 3 WVU in NCAA Tournament
The Eagles are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011.
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After winning the Ohio Valley Conference’s automatic bid, Morehead State has earned the No. 14 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament.
The Eagles will play No. 3 seed West Virginia on Friday. If Morehead State wins, they will play the No. 6 San Diego State/No. 11 Syracuse winner on Sunday.
Morehead State (23-7, 17-3) is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011.
