No. 14 seed Morehead State to play No. 3 WVU in NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After winning the Ohio Valley Conference’s automatic bid, Morehead State has earned the No. 14 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament.

The Eagles will play No. 3 seed West Virginia on Friday. If Morehead State wins, they will play the No. 6 San Diego State/No. 11 Syracuse winner on Sunday.

.@MSUEaglesMBB will be the No. 14 seed in the Midwest Region and will face No. 3 seed West Virginia Friday. #EaglesAlwaysSoar pic.twitter.com/PzjQhXNUsa — Morehead State Athletics (@MSUEagles) March 14, 2021

1987: OVC champ Austin Peay (14-seed) upset Illinois (3-seed) 68-67 — WKYT Sports (@wkytsports) March 14, 2021

Morehead State (23-7, 17-3) is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011.

