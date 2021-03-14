No. 9 Kentucky avoids sweep, tops No. 5 Florida 4-2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WKYT) - No. 9 Kentucky beat No. 5 Florida 4-2 in nine innings Sunday afternoon, its first win in Gainesville since 2012.

After a game-saving catch in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings, Rylea Smith provided the game-winning RBI in the top of the ninth.

Sunday marks the program’s third time beating a top-10 ranked Florida team in history and the first Southeastern Conference win on the season for UK.

Take a peek back at today's 4-2 win over the Gators in nine innings!#WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/xr07TGlyew — Kentucky Softball (@UKsoftball) March 14, 2021

Florida entered the bottom of the seventh inning trailing by a pair of runs, and scored twice as a lead-off home run and run-scoring wild pitch tied the game.

Kentucky had a chance to score in the eighth and didn’t, but was able to plate two in the ninth on an RBI single by Rylea Smith and a Gator error.

Kentucky (20-2, 1-2 SEC) now returns to Lexington and will host Eastern Kentucky in its home opener on Tuesday.

