No. 9 Kentucky avoids sweep, tops No. 5 Florida 4-2
Rylea Smith provided the game-winning RBI in the top of the ninth.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WKYT) - No. 9 Kentucky beat No. 5 Florida 4-2 in nine innings Sunday afternoon, its first win in Gainesville since 2012.
After a game-saving catch in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings, Rylea Smith provided the game-winning RBI in the top of the ninth.
Sunday marks the program’s third time beating a top-10 ranked Florida team in history and the first Southeastern Conference win on the season for UK.
Florida entered the bottom of the seventh inning trailing by a pair of runs, and scored twice as a lead-off home run and run-scoring wild pitch tied the game.
Kentucky had a chance to score in the eighth and didn’t, but was able to plate two in the ninth on an RBI single by Rylea Smith and a Gator error.
Kentucky (20-2, 1-2 SEC) now returns to Lexington and will host Eastern Kentucky in its home opener on Tuesday.
