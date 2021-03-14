Advertisement

Partial roof collapse reported as flames damage historic church in downtown Louisville

The Louisville Fire Department is working a fire at a church in downtown Louisville, just...
The Louisville Fire Department is working a fire at a church in downtown Louisville, just across the street from WAVE 3 News. (Photo: Louisville Fire Department) (Source: Louisville Fire Department)(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT) - The Louisville Fire Department is working a fire at a church in downtown Louisville, just across the street from WAVE 3 News.

A department spokesman said a passerby called to report the first just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Greater New Hope Community Church, located at the intersection of Floyd and Jacob streets, just south of Broadway.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the three-story church. The spokesman investigators have no reason to believe anyone was inside the church.

Once crews got inside, it was clear the structural integrity of the building “was clearly compromised” by a partial roof collapse, so those firefighters were immediately evacuated, the spokesman said.

There are tents immediately in front of the church, as some of Louisville’s homeless population spends time in the area.

It is not clear what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple wants to stay anonymous but the husband told lottery officials he doesn’t play Cash...
Frankfort couple hits it big in the Kentucky Lottery on their 30-year anniversary
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Are people dying from the vaccines?
Rexford Castle received a call from Congressman Hal Rogers Wednesday, welcoming him into the...
Called to serve: Johnson County senior appointed to United States Military Academy
Fire officials say the call came in just before 11:30 Friday morning when a passing Lexington...
Busy Lexington road back open after fire
Gov. Beshear reports 679 new cases of COVID-19, 16 deaths Saturday

Latest News

They drove or rode in cars, and circle city hall, the police station and the courthouse,...
Lexington group calls for justice for Breonna Taylor one year after her death
Pop-Up COVID-19 clinics continue in Lexington.
WATCH | UK hosts pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Lexington
Dozens of Lee County families went home with fresh food and other supplies Saturday.
WATCH | ‘Appalachia Rises,’ God’s Pantry Food Bank team up to serve Beattyville flood victims
After being called off last year due to COVID-19, runners once again participated in the...
WATCH | Shamrock Shuffle once again held in Lexington
Jasmine White was in the car caravan on the anniversary of when Breonna Taylor was killed.
WATCH | Lexington group calls for justice for Breonna Taylor one year after her death