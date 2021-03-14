Partial roof collapse reported as flames damage historic church in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT) - The Louisville Fire Department is working a fire at a church in downtown Louisville, just across the street from WAVE 3 News.

A department spokesman said a passerby called to report the first just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Greater New Hope Community Church, located at the intersection of Floyd and Jacob streets, just south of Broadway.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the three-story church. The spokesman investigators have no reason to believe anyone was inside the church.

Once crews got inside, it was clear the structural integrity of the building “was clearly compromised” by a partial roof collapse, so those firefighters were immediately evacuated, the spokesman said.

There are tents immediately in front of the church, as some of Louisville’s homeless population spends time in the area.

It is not clear what caused the fire.

