Seven hurt after truck crashes into Tenn. Cracker Barrel; no serious injuries reported

No serious injuries were reported.
Seven hurt after truck crashes into Mt. Juliet Cracker Barrel
Seven hurt after truck crashes into Mt. Juliet Cracker Barrel(Mt. Juliet Police Department)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WVLT) -Mt. Juliet police say minor injuries have been reported after a pickup truck crashed into the dining area of a Cracker Barrel Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the incident was reported Thursday afternoon at the restaurant located on South Mt. Juliet Road.

Mt. Juliet police say an elderly driver unintentionally hit the accelerator, plowed through an exterior wall and into the dining area.

Seven people were treated on-scene for minor injuries. Police say no one required hospital transport.

People were asked to avoid the restaurant.

