Three Years Later: Pikeville community remembering fallen hero officer Scotty Hamilton

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police Department officers are remembering officer Scotty Hamilton.

March 13, 2018, Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton was shot and killed in the line of duty when responding to a call.

He left behind a wife and daughter, Chelsi and Brynlee. There are many memorials set up for him in the city, from streets named in his honor to the city’s recognized “Scotty Hamilton Day” on Jan. 11 to represent his badge number 111. All in an effort to keep his memory alive for the people he served.

Officer Hamilton served the police department for 12 years.

#fallenheroes Today, The Pikeville Police Department remembers a true fallen hero. On this date three years ago Officer... Posted by Pikeville Police Department on Saturday, March 13, 2021

3-13-2021, Family and friends met at Officers Hamilton’s grave site for wreath placement while enjoying stories and... Posted by Pikeville Police Department on Saturday, March 13, 2021

