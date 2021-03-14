Two men shot in Lexington
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Lexington.
The Lexington Police Department said they found two men with gunshot wounds on Merman Drive, just off Armstrong Mill Road around 1 a.m.
The two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have no suspects as of now, but they say there is not a threat to the community.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lexington Police Department.
