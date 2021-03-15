Ally Blake’s Forecast | Showers and Storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

I’m sure if you are up and reading this you are feeling the time change. I needed extra coffee and with the weather today you definitely will!

Rain is starting to move in through most of the Commonwealth and it will be a wet and rainy day. Later in the afternoon a few thunderstorms could mix in as well. Temperatures today will be interesting. As the system moves from the southwest to the northeast, that how the temperatures will differ today. I think closer to Tennessee you may get close to 60 degrees, and Lexington to the north may stay closer in the 40′s. Today will also be pretty windy, gusts at times could be close to 20-30 mph at times.

Tomorrow is a lot warmer, gusty winds will remain along with a slight chance for some showers. Mostly a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day Tuesday, temps will even get close to 70 degrees. That warmer air will hang on Wednesday, where we have a chance for severe weather. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and it’s looking like a healthy chance. The main threat with this system is going to be small hail. Rain will also mix in and we can see it lasting till Thursday as the warm air ties to hang on. Temperatures back down to average Friday and into the weekend. This weekend looks nice and sunny after a wild and wet week.

Have a great day!

