Basketball fans bring needed business to Morehead restaurants

Fans filled the Buffalo Wild Wings in Morehead to watch the Selection Show.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since 2011, Morehead State University is in the NCAA Tournament.

An exciting Sunday night for basketball fans, learning MSU will play West Virginia Friday. And an important event for a sports bar and restaurant that relies on, well, sports.

“The majority of people who come in are going to be in here for sports, especially on our bar side. We’ll be in the kitchen and you’ll hear fans screaming for the team. It really brings the atmosphere. Without it, we’d just be a restaurant,” said Assistant Manager, Cody Smith.

Like all restaurants across the state, Morehead’s Buffalo Wild Wings had to think creatively when the pandemic first hit, adding tents, creating more curbside and delivery options. Eventually Smith said employees and customers got into a groove and business was coming back. Then the winter storm hit and business was down once again.

“Even today, it’s been one of our busier Sundays we’ve had in a while. We’ve had take-out orders for it. So it’s really nice on our end to kind of get people back in,” Smith said.

Fans filled booths for the Selection Show. And they’ll be back next weekend for the actual tournament. Bringing an energized atmosphere and their business with them.

“Just having a good time together. Staff is in better moods. They don’t feel like they’re working. They’re watching the games with the fans and bringing them what they need.”

Gov. Beshear reports 679 new cases of COVID-19, 16 deaths Saturday

