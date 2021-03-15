Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Milder Air After The Rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a wild temperature ride taking place today as a front lifts back to the north. This kicks brings an increasing threat for showers and thunderstorms, but the system behind this may bring severe storms to parts of Kentucky by mid-week.

Let’s kick things off with your Monday forecast then roll forward. Temps will be a work in progress as the numbers climb from southwest to northeast through the evening hours. Areas of the southwestern part of the state may reach 70 at the same time far northern Kentucky stays in the upper 30s this afternoon.

Again, those numbers rise through tonight in the north, so highs for the day may happen just before midnight.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will also be noted, with the greatest heavy rain risk in the west.

Tuesday looks like a pretty good day as temps spike back up to around 70 for many. Those numbers should then spike into the 70s for Wednesday.

This is ahead of a potent storm system that has the chance to become a big severe weather maker from the lower Ohio Valley into the deep south as it rolls east. Cooler air with leftover showers follow it up.

Areas from far western Kentucky and south will have the greatest risk for severe storms out of this.

