FCPS enters last phase of return to in-person classes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools entered their last phase of returning students to the classroom.

Pre-schoolers, seventh and eighth-graders, along with high school sophomores and juniors are back to class Monday.

At Bryant Station Middle School, all students are allowed to be back in the classrooms starting Monday morning. Sixth-graders were already back in session, but now seventh and eighth-graders will be joining them.

Preschoolers, 7th and 8th graders, Sophomores, and Juniors all returned to in person learning today. This was outside Bryant Station Middle School. Officials tell me they’re excited to see the kids back in classrooms. I’ll have more on this return throughout the day on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/VwU5I492np — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) March 15, 2021

Officials say this will be like an energy boost for faculty and staff and they’re excited that these students are back in house.

“Honestly, it is going to be I’m glad we’re back to some sort of normalcy,” Principal Robin Kirby said.

Kirby tells me that safety will be first of mind as she and her staff and their students reacclimate to being in the same building.

“We have gone through every protocol and ‘What if’ until we have run out of ideas,” Kirby said. “We have made sure that every student and staff member that enters this building is safe.”

Sixth graders were able to start in-person learning last week and Kirby tells me it was good to teach them how to be middle schoolers before the 7th and 8th graders came back.

Officials also wanted to thank the parents of these students for all that they’ve done during this pandemic in helping with virtual learning and working to get back to where we are right now with this in-person return.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.