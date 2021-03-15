Indiana fires Miller, raises private money to cover buyout

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Indiana has fired head basketball coach Archie Miller after four mediocre seasons.

The move was confirmed Monday by a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press. Miller was 67-58 with the Hoosiers.

His teams never made the NCAA Tournament. Miller’s $10.3 million buyout was one of college basketball’s priciest.

