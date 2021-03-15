Advertisement

Indiana fires Miller, raises private money to cover buyout

Miller was 67-58 with the Hoosiers.
Indiana head coach Archie Miller gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Indiana head coach Archie Miller gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Indiana has fired head basketball coach Archie Miller after four mediocre seasons.

The move was confirmed Monday by a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press. Miller was 67-58 with the Hoosiers.

His teams never made the NCAA Tournament. Miller’s $10.3 million buyout was one of college basketball’s priciest.

