Johnson County Relief Distribution Center closes shop after serving more than 150 families

By Cory Sanning
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Seeing a need to get supplies to the community, officials in Johnson County decided to do something about it.

“We opened last Saturday around noon and since then, we have been able like, we have seen at least 30 families a day,” Rebecca Clay said.

The Johnson County Relief Center was able to close its doors just seven days after opening.

“We were able to liquidate enough of everything that we were able to close up shop,” Clay said.

Floodwaters have receded in Eastern Kentucky, now the community is now turning to clean-up efforts, working together in the process.

“I’m so hopeful for our future,” Clay said. “Just to see how the local government cooperated with the community members and leaders of the community and it just worked out to be a beautiful system.”

If you are still needing help, you are not out of luck.

“The last truck will be Thursday, so I’d say we’re wrapping it up,” Clay said. “But again, who knows?”

With communities rebuilding, officials said Eastern Kentuckians continue to remain strong.

“That’s why people love eastern Kentucky,” Clay said. “It’s a close-knit, we’ll drop everything, even if we may not like you, we’re still going to help you.”

Officials said the distribution center is open by appointment. You can call 606-792-6619.

