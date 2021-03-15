Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at clinic in Morehead Tuesday

The Carl Perkins Community Center in Morehead may be empty today. But on Tuesday, it will be filled with 250 people coming in and out throughout the day to get their dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Carl Perkins Community Center in Morehead may be empty today, but on Tuesday, it will be filled with 250 people coming in and out throughout the day to get their dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Rowan County Judge Executive Harry Clark made this social media post about the clinic to spread the word about the clinic hosted by Walgreens:

But if you can’t get a spot tomorrow, Gateway District Health Department Director Greg Brewer says he already put in a request Monday for more Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Brewer spoke to us over the phone and says right now, they receive 500 Moderna doses weekly. And they’ll soon be receiving 200 Johnson & Johnson doses.

He says he’s asked the state to swap this, so they’d then receive 500 weekly doses of Johnson & Johnson. Brewer says this is easier on people that live in rural areas, to receive one dose, rather than having to drive 45 minutes to an hour at times to receive a first dose, and then again to get a booster.

“If nothing else, just to ease up my staff. Trying to give out the vaccination, trying to ease up the workload so you don’t have to do that booster shot. It’s going to give us more staff time available to do more shots,” Brewer said.

Walgreens will host their Tuesday clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

