KSP searching for stolen litter of puppies

By Gray Media
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft of a litter of puppies in Graves County.

Thursday evening, March 11, Troopers responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Meridian Road in the Hickory community regarding the theft of five puppies.

Three Bluetick hounds and two Basset hounds were stolen from the residence between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the puppies or the identity of whoever stole the puppies is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.

