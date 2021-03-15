Lexington doctor weighs in on differentiating between symptoms of allergies and COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The sneezing and congestion come around every year for allergy sufferers just in time for spring. But, during a global pandemic, some of those symptoms could mean something more serious than just spring fever.

“The big challenge with COVID-19 is that a lot of people, especially younger folks, kind of present with symptoms very early that are going to be very characteristic with allergies,” Lexington Emergency Physician Dr. Ryan Stanton said.

Two tell tale signs that you are experiencing something other than typical allergies are fever and the loss of taste and smell.

“There’s no other virus that we’re seeing right now that wipes out sense of taste and smell,” Dr. Stanton said. “So, if either of those develop or you start getting the more generalized symptoms like muscle aches or GI symptoms, assume it’s COVID-19.”

A new factor this allergy season is the COVID-19 vaccine. People who have gotten their shots are far less likely to contract COVID-19, but Stanton said it’s still not a guarantee.

“Also, if you’ve had the vaccine recently, remember it takes a few weeks to get up to that maximum protection and even then it’s not perfect, so if you’ve got any symptoms, especially if they’re different from what you’ve had in the past, take it easy,” Dr. Stanton said. “Be very careful with the masking, the distancing, the hand hygiene, avoiding those that are higher risk for complication, those type of things still need to move us through 2021 because there’s no absolute and this virus is still around in pretty significant numbers.”

And, because COVID-19 tests are so readily available, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Whether it’s allergies or COVID-19, Dr. Stanton warned if you are experiencing severe symptoms like trouble breathing, you should go to the hospital immediately.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.