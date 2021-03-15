Advertisement

Lexington doctor weighs in on differentiating between symptoms of allergies and COVID-19

For some people, COVID-19 can present with allergy-like symptoms in the beginning.
For some people, COVID-19 can present with allergy-like symptoms in the beginning.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The sneezing and congestion come around every year for allergy sufferers just in time for spring. But, during a global pandemic, some of those symptoms could mean something more serious than just spring fever.

“The big challenge with COVID-19 is that a lot of people, especially younger folks, kind of present with symptoms very early that are going to be very characteristic with allergies,” Lexington Emergency Physician Dr. Ryan Stanton said.

Two tell tale signs that you are experiencing something other than typical allergies are fever and the loss of taste and smell.

“There’s no other virus that we’re seeing right now that wipes out sense of taste and smell,” Dr. Stanton said. “So, if either of those develop or you start getting the more generalized symptoms like muscle aches or GI symptoms, assume it’s COVID-19.”

A new factor this allergy season is the COVID-19 vaccine. People who have gotten their shots are far less likely to contract COVID-19, but Stanton said it’s still not a guarantee.

“Also, if you’ve had the vaccine recently, remember it takes a few weeks to get up to that maximum protection and even then it’s not perfect, so if you’ve got any symptoms, especially if they’re different from what you’ve had in the past, take it easy,” Dr. Stanton said. “Be very careful with the masking, the distancing, the hand hygiene, avoiding those that are higher risk for complication, those type of things still need to move us through 2021 because there’s no absolute and this virus is still around in pretty significant numbers.”

And, because COVID-19 tests are so readily available, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Whether it’s allergies or COVID-19, Dr. Stanton warned if you are experiencing severe symptoms like trouble breathing, you should go to the hospital immediately.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple wants to stay anonymous but the husband told lottery officials he doesn’t play Cash...
Frankfort couple hits it big in the Kentucky Lottery on their 30-year anniversary
Police were called to Merman Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Two men shot in Lexington
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Are people dying from the vaccines?
Rexford Castle received a call from Congressman Hal Rogers Wednesday, welcoming him into the...
Called to serve: Johnson County senior appointed to United States Military Academy
Gov. Beshear reports 679 new cases of COVID-19, 16 deaths Saturday

Latest News

Fans filled the Buffalo Wild Wings in Morehead to watch the Selection Show.
Basketball fans bring needed business to Morehead restaurants
Louisville head coach Chris Mack talks to his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Pitino in, Louisville out of NCAA Tournament
Liberty will play Oklahoma State.
No. 13 Liberty to play No. 4 Oklahoma State in NCAA Tournament
Morehead State wins the OVC title.
No. 14 seed Morehead State to play No. 3 WVU in NCAA Tournament