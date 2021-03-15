Advertisement

Lexington police officer resigns after using N-word, going into home unauthorized

Photo: WKYT/Nick Oliver
Photo: WKYT/Nick Oliver
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington police officer has resigned.

Our media partner, The Lexington-Herald Leader, reports Officer Tanner Kirby was accused of using a racial slur and going into a home without authorization.

Kirby resigned on February 8 before disciplinary proceedings against him were finalized.

According to the Herald-Leader, Kirby used the “N-word” around other officers back in October 2020. Kirby told investigators he was repeating words in a song.

The other incident happened on November 6, 2020.

The Herald-Leader reports officers were trying to find someone who was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant. Kirby was told by supervisors that they had no cause to enter a home, but Kirby and another officer went in anyway through an unlocked back door, weapons drawn.

A woman and two children were inside the home.

As the result of investigations into both incidents, it was recommended by investigators that Kirby be charged with official misconduct.

Since he resigned prior to the end of the investigation, it’s not clear what kind of punishment Kirby would have faced.

