Advertisement

Man charged with spitting at Disney guard who asked for mask

FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors...
FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(John Raoux/Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man spat on a security officer at Walt Disney World after she asked him to put on a mask.

According to an arrest report released Monday, 51-year-old Kelly McKin is facing a charge of battery following the encounter last month.

According to the report, Disney World security officer Kristen Goldstein asked him to put on a mask.

McKin told her he would once he was inside the Contemporary Resort.

When Goldstein told him Disney’s policy required masks to be worn at all times, deputies say McKin then spat on her.

McKin has denied spitting at Goldstein.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to Merman Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Two men shot in Lexington
More coyote spottings are being reported during the animals' breeding season.
Kentucky wildlife biologist warns about increase in coyote sightings
File image
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Richmond
Gov. Beshear: 445 new cases of COVID-19, 16 deaths reported Sunday
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Are people dying from the vaccines?

Latest News

Air travel hits new pandemic record
Air travel hits new pandemic record
A group of volunteer veterans and first responders are helping in the recovery process after...
Team Rubicon helping with flood cleanup in Estill County
The Carl Perkins Community Center in Morehead may be empty today. But on Tuesday, it will be...
Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at clinic in Morehead Tuesday
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Our best advice to increase your odds to get vaccinated