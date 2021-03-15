Man facing murder charge in connection with burned body found in Bourbon County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police confirm a man charged with murder is connected to the body found in a burned vehicle in Bourbon County.

Police say Cecil Russell is accused of killing Lazarus Parker. Russell is charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Parker was found in a burned car in February at a farm near the Bourbon-Fayette county line.

Police say Parker was shot before the car was set on fire.

Russell is due in court on Tuesday morning.

He’s in jail on a million-dollar cash bond.

