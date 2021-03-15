Advertisement

Man facing murder charge in connection with burned body found in Bourbon County

Police say Cecil Russell is accused of killing Lazarus Parker. Russell is charged with murder...
Police say Cecil Russell is accused of killing Lazarus Parker. Russell is charged with murder and tampering with evidence.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police confirm a man charged with murder is connected to the body found in a burned vehicle in Bourbon County.

Police say Cecil Russell is accused of killing Lazarus Parker. Russell is charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Parker was found in a burned car in February at a farm near the Bourbon-Fayette county line.

Police say Parker was shot before the car was set on fire.

Russell is due in court on Tuesday morning.

He’s in jail on a million-dollar cash bond.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to Merman Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Two men shot in Lexington
More coyote spottings are being reported during the animals' breeding season.
Kentucky wildlife biologist warns about increase in coyote sightings
Gov. Beshear: 445 new cases of COVID-19, 16 deaths reported Sunday
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Are people dying from the vaccines?
The couple wants to stay anonymous but the husband told lottery officials he doesn’t play Cash...
Frankfort couple hits it big in the Kentucky Lottery on their 30-year anniversary

Latest News

File image
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Richmond
The 30-day session must end on March 30, according to the constitution.
Kentucky lawmakers closing in on budget plan vote
Fayette County Public Schools entered their last phase of returning students to the classroom. ...
FCPS enters last phase of return to in-person classes
28 new cases of COVID-19, six deaths reported in Lexington
WATCH | 28 new cases of COVID-19, six deaths reported in Lexington