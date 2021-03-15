No. 13 Liberty to play No. 4 Oklahoma State in NCAA Tournament
Former LCA star Kyle Rode is set to make his tournament debut.
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Lexington Christian star Kyle Rode and Liberty earned the No. 13 seed in the Midwest Region and will play No. 4 Oklahoma State Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Flames won their third straight ASUN tournament title this season. This will mark Rode’s debut in the Big Dance.
If Liberty wins, they will face the winner between No. 5 Tennessee and No. 12 Oregon State in the Round of 32.
