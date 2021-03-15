No. 13 Liberty to play No. 4 Oklahoma State in NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Lexington Christian star Kyle Rode and Liberty earned the No. 13 seed in the Midwest Region and will play No. 4 Oklahoma State Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Flames won their third straight ASUN tournament title this season. This will mark Rode’s debut in the Big Dance.

"It's big-time man. It's a blessing."



Spoke with @LibertyMBB_ star @KyleRode after his Flames earned the No. 13 seed in the Midwest Region. They will face No. 4 Oklahoma State.



The former @LCAathletics star talks about his journey and what it's like to represent LEX and KY. pic.twitter.com/jRyVF5g2oz — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) March 15, 2021

If Liberty wins, they will face the winner between No. 5 Tennessee and No. 12 Oregon State in the Round of 32.

