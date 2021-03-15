Advertisement

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Richmond

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Richmond.

Police say it happened early Monday morning at the intersection of the Eastern Bypass and Boggs Lane, near Walmart.

According to police, a pedestrian was trying to cross Eastern Bypass when they were struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where they later died. The Richmond Register reports the coroner has identified that person as 47-year-old Jamie Wayne Gray, of Richmond,

We’re told the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police and no criminal charges are pending at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say if you have any information about what happened you should contact CRU Investigator Chey Lewis at alewis@richmond.ky.us or (859) 623-1163.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to Merman Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Two men shot in Lexington
More coyote spottings are being reported during the animals' breeding season.
Kentucky wildlife biologist warns about increase in coyote sightings
Gov. Beshear: 445 new cases of COVID-19, 16 deaths reported Sunday
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Are people dying from the vaccines?
The couple wants to stay anonymous but the husband told lottery officials he doesn’t play Cash...
Frankfort couple hits it big in the Kentucky Lottery on their 30-year anniversary

Latest News

The 30-day session must end on March 30, according to the constitution.
Kentucky lawmakers closing in on budget plan vote
Fayette County Public Schools entered their last phase of returning students to the classroom. ...
FCPS enters last phase of return to in-person classes
28 new cases of COVID-19, six deaths reported in Lexington
WATCH | 28 new cases of COVID-19, six deaths reported in Lexington
FCPS enters last phase of return to in-person classes
WATCH | FCPS enters last phase of return to in-person classes