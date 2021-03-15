Pitino in, Louisville out of NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Louisville was the first left out of the field of 68, but former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino is back in the NCAA Tournament -- this time with Iona.

Pitino was fired by Louisville in 2017 as part of the fallout from the FBI investigation into college basketball. He was hired by Iona College, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference school in New Rochelle, New York, last year.

Pitino is the fifth coach to lead five teams to the NCAA Tournament, joining Lon Kruger and Tuby Smith.

The Gaels are a No. 15 seed and will face Alabama in the first round in the East Region.

Louisville will be the first replacement team if one is needed in the field because of COVID-19 issues.

Louisville is the first team out of the NCAA Tournament. Wow. pic.twitter.com/OfUsfApwsJ — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) March 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.