Advertisement

Pitino in, Louisville out of NCAA Tournament

Louisville will be the first replacement team if one is needed in the field because of COVID-19 issues.
Louisville head coach Chris Mack talks to his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Louisville head coach Chris Mack talks to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 85-48. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Louisville was the first left out of the field of 68, but former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino is back in the NCAA Tournament -- this time with Iona.

Pitino was fired by Louisville in 2017 as part of the fallout from the FBI investigation into college basketball. He was hired by Iona College, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference school in New Rochelle, New York, last year.

Pitino is the fifth coach to lead five teams to the NCAA Tournament, joining Lon Kruger and Tuby Smith.

The Gaels are a No. 15 seed and will face Alabama in the first round in the East Region.

Louisville will be the first replacement team if one is needed in the field because of COVID-19 issues.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple wants to stay anonymous but the husband told lottery officials he doesn’t play Cash...
Frankfort couple hits it big in the Kentucky Lottery on their 30-year anniversary
Police were called to Merman Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Two men shot in Lexington
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Are people dying from the vaccines?
Rexford Castle received a call from Congressman Hal Rogers Wednesday, welcoming him into the...
Called to serve: Johnson County senior appointed to United States Military Academy
Gov. Beshear reports 679 new cases of COVID-19, 16 deaths Saturday

Latest News

Liberty will play Oklahoma State.
No. 13 Liberty to play No. 4 Oklahoma State in NCAA Tournament
Morehead State wins the OVC title.
No. 14 seed Morehead State to play No. 3 WVU in NCAA Tournament
Kentucky completes weekend sweep of Georgia State.
Kentucky completes weekend sweep of Georgia State
Kentucky beats Florida 4-2.
No. 9 Kentucky avoids sweep, tops No. 5 Florida 4-2