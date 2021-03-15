Advertisement

UK women the 4-seed in the Riverwalk Region of the NCAA Tournament

Kentucky gets a good draw despite late season struggle
Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an...
Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Brian Milam
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The UK women’s basketball Wildcats will open the NCAA tournament as the 4-seed in the Riverwalk Region and will play the 13-seed Idaho State.  The strength of schedule coming through for the Wildcats after finishing 17-8 on the season and just 2-3 in their final five games.

Kentucky will play the Bengals Sunday at 2pm ET on ESPN.

Should Kyra Elzy’s club win the opener, UK would meet the winner of the Iowa/Central Michigan matchup.

