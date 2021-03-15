UK women the 4-seed in the Riverwalk Region of the NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The UK women’s basketball Wildcats will open the NCAA tournament as the 4-seed in the Riverwalk Region and will play the 13-seed Idaho State. The strength of schedule coming through for the Wildcats after finishing 17-8 on the season and just 2-3 in their final five games.

Kentucky will play the Bengals Sunday at 2pm ET on ESPN.

Should Kyra Elzy’s club win the opener, UK would meet the winner of the Iowa/Central Michigan matchup.

