UK women the 4-seed in the Riverwalk Region of the NCAA Tournament
Kentucky gets a good draw despite late season struggle
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The UK women’s basketball Wildcats will open the NCAA tournament as the 4-seed in the Riverwalk Region and will play the 13-seed Idaho State. The strength of schedule coming through for the Wildcats after finishing 17-8 on the season and just 2-3 in their final five games.
Kentucky will play the Bengals Sunday at 2pm ET on ESPN.
Should Kyra Elzy’s club win the opener, UK would meet the winner of the Iowa/Central Michigan matchup.
