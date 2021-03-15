VACCINE TEAM | Our best advice to increase your odds to get vaccinated
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.
We’ve heard from many of you that the whole vaccination process can be confusing and frustrating. While finding an available appointment can be like going on a scavenger hunt, it is possible with the help of these tips.
The first three things to know
- Unlike some states, Kentucky doesn’t have a one-stop place to find and book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. You can use this tool to find where vaccinations are being administered in your county, but each location has a different sign-up process.
- Registering with the state’s vaccine website will only alert you to when you’re eligible to receive the vaccine. Finding an available appointment and booking it is still up to you.
- Even if you’re on a wait list somewhere, don’t wait for someone to call or email you. Searching online for an appointment elsewhere could pay off, especially if you’re able to do a little driving. With more places now offering online scheduling for vaccinations, it’s possible you’ll find an appointment sooner rather than later.
Who’s eligible for vaccination right now?
To do the state’s vaccine survey to determine your eligibility, click here. Here is the list of who’s considered eligible right now:
- Phase 1A: Residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities, as well as health care personnel.
- Phase 1B: Anyone 70 or older, first responders, and K-12 personnel.
- Phase 1C: Anyone 60 or over, anyone 16 or older with high risk health conditions, and essential workers.
The list of workers the state included in Phase 1C is extensive which is why approximately 1.3 million people are among the group. Kentucky based its plan on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Here are the professions, the state considers frontline and other essential workers who are parts of Phase 1A, 1B, and 1C.
- Healthcare Personnel
- First Responders (Firefighters, Police)
- Corrections
- Education (teachers, support staff, daycare)
- Food & Agriculture
- Manufacturing
- U.S. Postal service workers
- Public transit workers
- Grocery store workers
- Transportation and logistics
- Food Service Shelter & Housing (construction)
- Finance
- IT & Communication
- Energy
- Media
- Legal
- Public Safety (Engineers)
- Water & Wastewater
- Clergy
Tips on finding an available appointment
- To search and find various vaccination sites, try the state’s vaccine map or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new search tool vaccinefinder.org which also tells you which of the three approved vaccine the site is administering.
- In our area, here are the three state-operated regional vaccination sites. By clicking on the name, you will can go where to search for an appointment.
- Hospitals offering vaccination registration or sign-up for information when available
- In addition to sending the state’s allotment of vaccine to local health departments (see list below) and regional vaccination sites, it is making doses available at select Kroger and Walmart locations. Both offer online search and appointment booking.
- To speed up the rollout of vaccines, the federal government is releasing some doses directly to Walgreens locations and independent pharmacies part of the Good Neighbor Pharmacy group. While Walgreens allows you to search and book appointments online, booking an appointment at one of the Good Neighbor Pharmacies or independent pharmacies means you will likely need to contact that pharmacy directly.
- Our best advice, don’t give up. Keep checking these online appointment search tools, especially at different times during the day.
To find vaccination information from your local health department, click on your county’s name below.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.