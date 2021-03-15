VACCINE TEAM | Our best advice to increase your odds to get vaccinated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

We’ve heard from many of you that the whole vaccination process can be confusing and frustrating. While finding an available appointment can be like going on a scavenger hunt, it is possible with the help of these tips.

The first three things to know

Unlike some states, Kentucky doesn’t have a one-stop place to find and book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. You can use this tool to find where vaccinations are being administered in your county , but each location has a different sign-up process. Registering with the state’s vaccine website will only alert you to when you’re eligible to receive the vaccine. Finding an available appointment and booking it is still up to you. Even if you’re on a wait list somewhere, don’t wait for someone to call or email you. Searching online for an appointment elsewhere could pay off, especially if you’re able to do a little driving. With more places now offering online scheduling for vaccinations, it’s possible you’ll find an appointment sooner rather than later.

Who’s eligible for vaccination right now?

To do the state’s vaccine survey to determine your eligibility, click here. Here is the list of who’s considered eligible right now:

The list of workers the state included in Phase 1C is extensive which is why approximately 1.3 million people are among the group. Kentucky based its plan on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Here are the professions, the state considers frontline and other essential workers who are parts of Phase 1A, 1B, and 1C.

Healthcare Personnel

First Responders (Firefighters, Police)

Corrections

Education (teachers, support staff, daycare)

Food & Agriculture

Manufacturing

U.S. Postal service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

Transportation and logistics

Food Service Shelter & Housing (construction)

Finance

IT & Communication

Energy

Media

Legal

Public Safety (Engineers)

Water & Wastewater

Clergy

Tips on finding an available appointment

To find vaccination information from your local health department, click on your county’s name below.

Adair County

Allen County

Anderson County

Ballard County

Barren County

Bath County

Bell County

Boone County

Bourbon County

Boyd County

Bracken County

Breathitt County

Breckinridge County

Bullitt County

Butler County

Caldwell County

Calloway County

Campbell County

Carlisle County

Carroll County

Casey County

Christian County

Clark County

Clinton County

Crittenden County

Cumberland County

Daviess County

Edmonson County

Estill County

Fayette County

Floyd County

Fleming County

Franklin County

Fulton County

Gallatin County

Garrard County

Grant County

Graves County

Grayson County

Green County

Greenup County

Hancock County

Hardin County

Harrison County

Hart County

Henderson County

Henry County

Hickman County

Hopkins County

Jefferson County

Jessamine County

Johnson County

Kenton County

Knott County

Knox County

Larue County

Laurel County

Lawrence County

Lee County

Leslie County

Letcher County

Lewis County

Livingston County

Logan County

Lyon County

Madison County

Magoffin County

Marion County

Marshall County

Martin County

Mason County

McCracken County

McCreary County

McLean County

Meade County

Menifee County

Mercer County

Metcalfe County

Monroe County

Montgomery County

Morgan County

Muhlenberg County

Nelson County

Nicholas County

Ohio County

Oldham County

Owen County

Owsley County

Pendleton County

Perry County

Pike County

Powell County

Pulaski County

Robertson County

Rowan County

Russell County

Scott County

Shelby County

Simpson County

Spencer County

Taylor County

Todd County

Trigg County

Trimble county

Union County

Warren County

Washington County

Wayne County

Webster County

Whitley County

Wolfe County

Woodford County

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.