Advertisement

Britain’s Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June...
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June 1, 2020, in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday, June 10.(Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Philip left a London hospital on Tuesday after being treated for an infection and undergoing a heart procedure.

Philip, 99, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, had been hospitalized since being admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection.

He was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s, for a short stay, before returning to King Edward VII’s.

Photographers standing outside the door of the private hospital captured his departure. Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on the matter.

Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to the coronavirus. Both Philip and Elizabeth received COVID-19 vaccinations in January and chose to publicize the matter to encourage others to also take the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
File image
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Richmond
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky’s COVID-19 death total passes 5K
For some people, COVID-19 can present with allergy-like symptoms in the beginning.
Lexington doctor weighs in on differentiating between symptoms of allergies and COVID-19
Photo: WKYT/Nick Oliver
Lexington, KY police officer resigns after using N-word, going into home unauthorized

Latest News

The Israel Antiquities Authority displays newly discovered Dead Sea Scroll fragments at the...
Israeli experts announce discovery of new Dead Sea Scrolls
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 killed when small plane hits SUV, caught on doorbell cam in Fla.
Raw: Plane crash caught on doorbell cam in Florida