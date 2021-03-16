Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Threat Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a pretty nice weather day taking shape across the Commonwealth as we start to focus on the potential for some big storms over the next few days. That happens as a strong low pressure rolls into the region from the rest, bringing a severe storms threat with it.

This is on the leading edge of a big temperature spike with readings into the upper 60s to low 70s for afternoon highs. Those temps may spike into the 70s on Wednesday ahead of the main action.

A powerful low pressure then spins our way Wednesday and Thursday and will give us the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms.

The Wednesday severe threat is mainly across the west, but a few strong storms may develop around here Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. The best chance for severe storms area-wide comes Thursday as the low moves through. Damaging winds and large hail are the main players.

Chilly showers linger into Friday before a nice weekend kicks in.

