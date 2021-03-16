Church groups from out of state helping Breathitt Co. families recover from flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews from out of state have been arriving across Kentucky and even other states over this past week to help families recover after devastating flooding.

While many areas of Breathitt County were hit hard by flooding two weeks ago, people living along Quicksand Road southeast of Jackson were some of the hardest hit.

Some families in the area say they had at least six inches of water inside their home that was already raised at least a foot off the ground. Now as they clean and pick up the pieces of their lives, groups from all over Kentucky and even other states have come in to help them clean up, including Christian Aid Ministries from Ohio.

“We’re a Christ centered or oriented organization and that’s what we want to do, is we want to show them the love of Christ and because of what God has done for us,” said Jake Peachey with Christian Aid Ministries.

Now along with Christian Aid Ministries out of Ohio, there are also groups from other states including Southern Baptist Disaster Relief that came all the way up from Alabama.

“It’s satisfying work, it’s the most satisfying work I’ve ever done and if you’ve never had something like this happen to you, you can’t imagine,” Preston Hillis said, who is with Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.

And while these groups work to remove drywall and insulation to prevent any mold, they say they don’t do this work for recognition, but because they just want to help their neighbors, even if they are a few states away.

While the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief from Alabama will be heading back home on Saturday, they say another group from their nationwide organization will come to take their place.

Several groups from out of state have come to Kentukcy to help families recover from the devastating flooding two weeks ago. Today I was on Breathitt County where I met with one group from Alabama and Ohio. Catch that story on @WKYT at 4:30 & 5:30 #KYwx pic.twitter.com/u9re4qOdBS — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) March 16, 2021

