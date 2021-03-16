Gas prices are on the rise, but that’s not slowing down travelers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gas prices are steadily rising across the state, but it doesn’t seem to be stopping people from traveling.

“Me and my wife both got vaccinated so we’re a little more comfortable going out,”Roi Estrellado said.

And comfortable paying more at the gas pump.

“It’s just nice to get out sometimes and enjoy things you missed last year,” Estrellado said.

Estrellado calls it COVID fatigue-- people are tired of being cooped up at home.

“That’s something to keep in mind, that perhaps we got a little bit used to those real low gas prices. But those were low because everyone was staying at home,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, the public affairs manager with AAA.

As COVID restrictions lift and people become vaccinated, we’re seeing travel increase. With that, the price of gas is also increasing.

“We’re coming up on Spring Break for a lot of folks, so we’re not likely to see the demand go in any other direction at this point,” Hawkins said.

She says the supply of oil is down because of the winter storm in Texas last month. Gas prices have gone up 40 cents the past month. They’re expecting we could possibly reach $3 a gallon by the end of March.

“We still are seeing them go up, they went up again on Friday, but at least we hopefully won’t see quite as big of jumps at any one time,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins says crude oil prices are finally more stable now, so we hopefully won’t see gas go up another 40 cents in a month’s time. No matter high the prices are, they don’t seem to be slowing many COVID-fatigued people down.

Hawkins says they’ll be better to track an estimated amount of summer travelers after they see how many people travel for spring break and Memorial Day. But she says they don’t expect the price of gas to reach $4 in the next month.

Are gas prices keeping you from traveling? Most people I spoke to at the pumps today say they were going stir crazy at home. They’re will to pay the $2.85 to, safely, get out and travel. Prices have actually gone up 40 cents the last month. pic.twitter.com/aYsjMvPrm4 — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) March 16, 2021

