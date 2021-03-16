Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear signs relief bill for some jobless aid recipients

(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed legislation allowing the state to waive the overpayment of some pandemic-related unemployment claims.

The bill applies to some people who left their jobs early in the pandemic due to concerns about exposure to COVID-19.

The state signaled they’d be eligible for jobless assistance. Recipients later were informed the money had to be given back.

Beshear’s administration pointed to the U.S. Labor Department for the mix-up.

On Friday, Beshear said on social media that signing the measure was “the right thing to do to help Kentuckians” as the state recovers from the pandemic.

