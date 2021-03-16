Advertisement

Hearing delayed for man facing murder charge in connection with burned body

By Jim Stratman
Mar. 16, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of murder in connection with a body found in Bourbon County saw a judge Tuesday morning.

Man facing murder charge in connection with burned body found in Bourbon County

Cecil Russell was in court for a preliminary hearing, but that hearing was pushed back. After a dispute over who would represent Cecil Russell in his hearing, Judge Lindsay Thurston delayed the hearing for another week.

Russell is accused of murdering Lazarus Parker and tampering with evidence.

Police say Cecil Russell is accused of killing Lazarus Parker. Russell is charged with murder and tampering with evidence.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)

Parker’s body was found in a burned car on the Bourbon-Fayette county line. Police say Parker was shot before the body was burned and took Russell into custody after a standoff in Lexington.

Tuesday morning, Russell appeared in court over Zoom from the Fayette County Detention Center.

He was being represented by a public defender, but Russell told Judge Thurston that he was in the process of hiring another attorney.

Judge Thurston offered to move the hearing back to next week while representation was sorted out, and Russell agreed.

That means that Russell will be back in court next on March 23 at 8:30 in the morning.

