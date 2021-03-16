How to check on the status of your stimulus money

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Congress has passed the third stimulus check relief package, President Joe Biden signing it into law last week.

It’ll bring $1,400 payments per taxpayer, plus their dependents listed on their tax returns. We’ve received many questions from you about when you’ll see your check in the mail or in your account.

As you wait for your check or come across any questions along the way, you can use the tool online provided by the IRS called “Get My Payment.”

According to Dana Overall. a certified public accountant in Richmond, the tool will tell you if your payment has been issued and give a direct deposit date.

He says if the site says anything else, that doesn’t mean you’re not getting your check, rather the check has not yet be issued. Overall explains you don’t have to pay taxes on your stimulus check, but you have to report it on your tax return.

He says if you got less money on the first stimulus checks than you were entitled to, reporting the check will get you a refund on your 2020 tax return.

Overall says if you have not filed a tax return, do it as soon as possible. If your check goes to the wrong account or address, you can input information on the get my payment tool.

“If somebody has not received their check, I would just encourage them to be patient. Log onto Get My Payment on a daily, if not two-day basis, but, once again, the IRS says do not call them, people,” Overall said. “The people on the phone will not have any answers for them.”

Unlike previous packages, this one does not have an age limitation for dependent children.

The official release date is Wednesday, but Overall says he’s already had clients get their money over the weekend

