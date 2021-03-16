Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Warm temperatures lead the way for Spring storms

After temperatures spike, strong storm chances increase.
After temperatures spike, strong storm chances increase.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will run well above normal for a few days.

We’ll likely see highs reach up to around 70 for a few more days. It is awesome until Thursday. The sunshine and warm temperatures will dominate today and Wednesday. I think most of you will really enjoy it.

Another big storm will swing in here on Wednesday through Thursday. It will bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms. I also expect the wind to crank in here around 20-30 MPH without any storms around. Some of these storms could become strong to severe. Fitting since we are just a few days from Spring. Your highs will remain elevated but those numbers will fall on the other side of the front. We reach that point on Friday.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

