Kentucky child care facilities return to normal class sizes

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Parents can start sending their children back to daycare.

It’s news many parents are likely happy to hear about, especially those who had to work outside the home during the pandemic. Childcare centers are working very hard to children safe.

Governor Beshear announced Monday that licensed childcare centers can return to traditional classroom sizes.

Under state law, a classroom can have up to 10 infants or up to 30 children. Childcare centers suffered a major setback during the pandemic and struggled to stay open.

“The care that has been taken to help ensure every effort has been made to protect Kentucky’s children has been heartwarming during this,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have seen our facilities do their very best to stop the spread of COVID-19, even when we couldn’t keep it out of facilities.”

Childcare centers will now screen adults and children for fever and contagious symptoms before they enter facilities. Staff will wear personal protective equipment.

Infection control measures will be put in place. Buildings will be thoroughly sanitized. Social distancing requirements will continue and in-person visits will be limited.

Childcare staff members are also being asked to work with the same children each day to reduce the potential of COVID-19 exposure.

