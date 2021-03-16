Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers vote to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs for some

An insulin pen.
An insulin pen.(KCRG File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have voted to cap out-of-pocket costs for some people relying on insulin.

The Senate voted Tuesday to send the legislation to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The proposal won bipartisan support in a state plagued by high diabetes rates. Its lead sponsors are Republican Rep. Danny Bentley and Democratic Rep. Patti Minter.

Under the bill, out-of-pocket costs for some Kentuckians would be capped at $30 per prescription for a 30-day insulin supply.

The cap applies to state-regulated, comprehensive, private health insurance plans and the Kentucky employee health plan.

It would not apply to Medicare, Medicaid or self-funded health plans.

