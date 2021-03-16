Advertisement

Kentucky women continue to earn less than men(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - New research from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education shows Kentucky women continue to earn less than men, even if they have an advanced college degree.

The organization found that women with an associate or bachelor’s degree earned 73 cents for every dollar males with matching credentials earned.

Women who have a master’s degree earned 77 cents on the dollar.

The council says the disparity in pay for women in Kentucky is higher than the national average.

Officials say they hope the research will lead to changes in pay structure. Despite the disparities, researchers found that more education led to higher incomes.

